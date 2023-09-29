This is the Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot, it was originally developed in the United States for use by miners in the 1930s, it was given a double layer toecap and triple-stitched seams to help it withstand the rigors of a life deep underground.

The boot remains in production today, it’s still made in the USA by American workers, and it’s designed to last through decades of use with the right care.

Red Wing Shoe Company was founded by Charles H. Beckman in Red Wing, Minnesota. Beckman saw a need for durable and comfortable work boots that could withstand the harsh working conditions of the mining, logging, and farming industries prevalent in the region.

Red Wing quickly established a reputation for making tough, durable boots using good-quality materials. As the U.S. entered World War I, the demand for reliable footwear for soldiers increased, and Red Wing answered the call.

After World War II, the U.S. experienced significant industrial growth. This provided Red Wing with opportunities to expand its product offerings and reach new customers. The company introduced boots for specific industries, such as electrical work or chemical handling, to cater to specialized needs.

By the 1970s, Red Wing began expanding internationally, introducing its boots to markets in Europe and Asia. Over the last few decades, Red Wing has continued to innovate, offering new designs while working to maintain quality.

The company has also expanded beyond work boots, offering shoes and boots for casual wear, which have gained a loyal following among fashion-conscious consumers. The Heritage line, for example, highlights classic Red Wing styles and has become particularly popular.

Red Wing operates its own tannery and sources most of its leather from the U.S., ensuring quality and sustainable production. It also offers a repair service, allowing customers to extend the life of their footwear rather than discarding them.

The Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot has a full-grain oil-tanned leather from S.B. Foot Tanning Leather, a Red Wing-owned-and-operated company based in the small town of Red Wing, Minnesota. This upper is then stitched to the sole using Goodyear welt construction, this means the sole can be replaced when it wears down, vastly increasing the lifespan of the boot.

Vibram 430 mini-lug outsoles are used and the boots have leather insoles and a soft cork midsole that forms to your feet over time, creating a tailored fit. Sizing ranges from 8 up to 13 US and the boots sell for $350 USD in three colorways – Copper, Hawthorne, and Copper Rough & Tough.

Visit The Store