This is the Self Help Book, so named because inside you’ll find no words whatsoever, just a hidden stainless steel hip flask, which can help to take the edge off when you’re having a bad day.

This book was developed by the team at Suck UK and it’s available on Amazon, as well as countless other online stores, all made to the same specification.

The book comes with a stainless steel flask with a volume of 120 ml hip flask, or approximately 4 US fluid ounces.

The Self Help Book measures in at 10.5cm x 14.5cm x 2.5cm, or approximately 4 1/8 inches x 5 3/4 inches x 1 inch. It’s a hard back book with blank white paper pages inside that are hollowed out to accommodate the pièce de résistance.

The pièce de résistance being a concealed 120 ml hip flask, approximately 4 US fluid ounces. In the USA, one shot of 80 proof liquor is 1.5 fluid ounces or 44 ml (and also one US standard drink). This means that this hip flask contains 2.6 standard drinks, or exactly enough to get you through that difficult Thanksgiving dinner with the in-laws.

At Silodrome we would never advise you to use alcohol as a crutch to help in difficult social situations. Unless you want to. It’s your life and we aren’t going to tell you want to do because we’ll be busy with own Self Help Book.

On Amazon the Self Help Book has a 4.5 star rating with 1,923 reviews, making it one of the most consistently highly-rated products we’ve ever featured from the Bezos megastore. A clear sign that the book does exactly what it says on the cover.

The blue elastic ensures that the book stays closed, even when being displayed upright on a desk, shelf, or mantel.

The book has an elastic cord finished in the same shade of blue as the cover, this is to ensure the cover stays closed, and it helps keep your firewater safety tucked away inside away from prying eyes.

You can buy your own Self Help Book here, it comes in any color you like so long as it’s light blue, and at the time of writing it retails for $26.98 USD (including both the book and flask).