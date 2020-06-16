The New Street & Steel Raider Helmet – $99.99 USD Reading time: about 2 minutes. Gear

This is the new Street & Steel Raider helmet, it’s low price of just $99.99 USD is a serious shot across the bow of other retro motocross-style helmets like the Bell Moto 3, the Shoei EX-Zero, and the Nexx XG200.

What all these helmets including the Street & Steel Raider have in common is that they’re new helmets made with modern materials to meet modern safety standards, and they all have styling strongly influenced by motocross helmets of the 1970s and 1980s.

The Street & Steel Raider helmet has a lightweight polycarbonate shell with an impact absorbing EPS layer, and a hand-sewn leather trimmed lining. Unusually for a helmet at the sub-$100 price point the Raider has an internal dark smoke sun visor that can be flipped up or down depending on your needs – far simpler than trying to get a pair of sunglasses on.

If you’re going to ride off-road and you would prefer to wear goggles to protect your eyes from dust, the eye port was designed to be big enough to accomodate essentially any standard motorcycle goggles, and it comes with a removable three-snap peak visor.

Inside the helmet you’ll find a moisture wicking comfort liner, and there are size vents along the chin bar to keep air flowing in. Street & Steel built the Raider helmet to meet the DOT safety certification standard, this standard is also accepted in many other parts of the world, and it has a secure double D-ring closure to keep it firmly fastened.

The Raider helmet is offered in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, and it’s currently being offered in just one colorway – matt black (shown here). When compared to its competition the Raider is considerably less expensive and it’ll be interesting to see what impact it has on this section of the market.

