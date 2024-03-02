This is the Redstone Pocket Knife by the team at the James Brand based out of Portland, Oregon. It was designed as a compact adventure knife suitable for a wide variety of tasks, from fishing and food prep to whittling kindling.

The James Brand was founded in 2012 by a group of designers and adventurers who wanted the freedom to design, develop, and use their own line of products.

The company pride themselves on using premium materials and a minimalist design aesthetic, and it seems to be resonating with their customers, as the company has been growing significantly year on year.

The Redstone Pocket Knife is one of the company’s newer offerings, it’s also one of the smallest as it was designed to be lightweight and pocket friendly for everyday carry.

The Knife has a handle with two unique “island” grips with a gap between matched to a cutaway section that acts as a finger rest when the knife is open and being used.

The blade is made from Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel, known for its toughness, corrosion resistance, and its ability to hold a razor-sharp edge. There blade length is 2.5” / 6.3 cm, bringing it well under the 3″ blade length limitation used in many regions.

The overall length when open is 6.2” / 15.6 cm, and it has a strong one-piece die-stamped chassis with a TJB Slide-Lock design to keep it securely locked for safety when in use.

The knife has a drop point blade with a partially serrated edge, this is to assist with cutting difficult items like paracord. It uses internal phosphor bronze washers to ensure decades of reliable service.

The Redstone was designed from the outset to be as compact and lightweight as possible, and it certainly meets those parameters, weighing in at just 1.8 oz or 50 grams.

The knife is now being offered by Huckberry with a best price guarantee and free US returns for $89 USD, that’s $10 USD cheaper than we’ve been able to find anywhere else.

