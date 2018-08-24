Spidi Rock Motorcycle Jacket – An Armored Italian Buffalo Leather Jacket

The Spidi Rock motorcycle jacket is made from Italian buffalo leather from Vicenza. Buffalo leather has a few advantages over regular bovine leather, perhaps most importantly is its increased thickness and potential for abrasion resistance.
Spidi developed the Rock jacket to pass the stringent class AA prEN 17092: 2017 certification, once of the toughest in the world, the jacket includes Warrior Lite protectors (EN 1621-1 Level 1 certified) in the shoulders and elbows with a pocket for either an EN 1621-2 Level 1 or Level 2 certified back protector (sold separately).
The jacket has two front pockets and adjustable waist straps, a pants clip to join jacket to pants, a fixed breathable liner with accommodation for an optional thermal liner or an H2Out membrane. Spidi offers the jacket in sizes from 46 to 58 with current pricing at $399.90 – not a bad MSRP for an Italian-made buffalo hide jacket.
Buy Here
