This is the Flatbrook Folding Stove, it’s one of the newer designs from the Utah-based team at Barebones. It’s designed to be an easy to use (and easy to carry) portable stove suitable for camping, hiking, and other off-grid uses.

The stove can be assembled in under 60 seconds, in just four quick steps, and it packs away just as fast. To clean it you wait till it cools and wipe it down with a wet cloth or paper towel, and put it back into its included carry bag.

Barebones was founded by Robert Workman in 2012 as a philanthropic endeavor, the company’s first product was a state-of-the-art emergency shelter that was then provided in significant numbers to underprivileged communities and used extensively disaster recovery efforts around the world.

Perhaps most notably, 97 of these shelters were set up in Nepal and given electrical power via a GoalZero series of solar panel and battery system units. These shelters are used across the country as maternal health clinics for women in rural areas, providing them with professional midwives and vastly improved standards of care.

Barebones has since grown from only making shelters to making a wide range of gear and equipment, much of it intended for use in the great outdoors. They’re producing everything from fire pits and skillets to machetes, felling axes, bags, lanterns, knives, and more.

The Flatbrook Folding Stove

The Flatbrook Folding Stove is made from SPCC stainless steel that’s been 600° powder-coated, offering what is essentially double protection against corrosion. The stove consists of five main pieces, each of the three sides, the base, and the top.

It’s designed to be set up very quickly, and it can accommodate a variety of fuel types including wood, charcoal, and pellets. The tripod setup means that it won’t be wobbly, even on rough ground, and it’s strong enough to comfortably hold heavier pans, like cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens.

Once you’ve finished using it and it’s cooled off you can wipe it down and pack it away in the 600D polyester bay with a 210D padded lining. It’s weighs 5.5 lbs and the bag measures in at 11⅔” x 15″ x 1″. It’s currently being offered for sale on Huckberry with a best price guarantee, retailing for $75 USD.

