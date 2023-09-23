This is the new VSSL Flask + Speaker, as the name suggests it includes both a flask and a speaker, giving people a one-device solution for their drinks and music when out in the wilderness far away from civilization.

VSSL (pronounced “Vessel”) was founded by Todd Weimer based on his experiences growing up in Canada’s remote northern wilderness. Weimer got good at packing light while still keeping all the essentials on hand, and he incorporated these lessons into his initial VSSL prototypes.

The idea for the first VSSL products came about in part due to the fact that modern LEDs are able to produce so much light with so little power, meaning that all of the batteries in those hefty tubular flashlights of yesteryear are no longer required.

All of this potentially empty space inside the flashlight gave Weimer an idea – why not fill it with essential survival, first aid, or camping supplies? Hell, why not fill it with whisky? So he created his own VSSL flashlights to do all of those things and more.

The VSSL Flask + Speaker incorporates both an 8 ounce stainless steel double-walled flask and a Wireless Speaqua Bluetooth® speaker end cap that delivers five hours of music playtime. The flask is designed to keep your drinks either warm or cold, so it can hold coffee or other hot drinks, or beverages that you may want a little cooler, like cellar-temperature whisky or freezer-temperature vodka.

The Speaqua Bluetooth® speaker has a built-in rechargeable battery, you simply plug in a USB-C cable to charge it.

It can be connected wirelessly your smartphone or other music player, and multiple speakers can be connected together to provide left/right channel stereo audio. The speaker is rated IP65 weather-proof and it includes a battery charge indicator light.

The VSSL Flask + Speaker measures in at 9.5” tall and 2” diameter, it weighs 12.1 ounces (343 grams), and it’s made from 304 stainless steel. Each one costs $150 USD when you buy directly from VSSL and they come with a limited lifetime warranty.

