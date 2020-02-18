The New Spidi Rainwarrior H2Out Motorcycle Gloves Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

Gear

Gloves

These are the new Spidi Rainwarrior H2Out motorcycle gloves, they were designed to offer a premium 3 to 4 season glove for riders who want a combination of modern safety as well as comfort and waterproofing.

Importantly for any motorcycle glove designed for use the 21st century, the Rainwarrior has touchscreen compatible material on the index finger tips of each hand, allowing you to use smartphones, GPS units, music players, and other touchscreen devices without having to first take your gloves off.

All Spidi gear is designed in Sarego in Italy, the company has been making motorcycle gear since 1977 and they’ve supplied riders in a wide variety of motorsports, from MotoGP to MotoX and everything in between.

The Rainwarrior gloves were designed to be both lightweight and waterproof, ideal for use in temperate conditions, particularly for adventure riders and road trips. The gloves have CE certification to the EN 13594:2015 Level 1 standard, and they have Warrior knuckle protectors as well as reinforced palms made from Clarino® for maximum abrasion resistance.

The waterproofing is Spidi’s proprietary H2Out Membrane, it’s waterproof, breathable, and windproof. This allows your hands to stay dry but still breathe and stay cool. Spidi offer the gloves in sizing from S to 3XL and you can choose from black, yellow fluro, ice blue, and dark green-black colorways.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019