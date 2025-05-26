This is the CXC Simulations Full Motion Kart Simulator, the name is relatively self-explanatory, in that it’s an immersive full-motion simulator for honing your kart racing skills.

Rather than using a single monitor or a bank of connected displays, this simulator uses an HTC Vive virtual reality headset to provide an unusually immersive racing experience. A lot of high-end racing (and flying) sims are now switching over to modern VR headset systems for improved realism.

History Speedrun: CXC Simulations

CXC Simulations is a California-based company that specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end professional-grade racing simulators. The company was founded in 2007 by Chris Considine – CXC was established to bridge the gap between entertainment-grade “fun” racing simulators and the high-end needs of professional motorsport drivers, engineers, and teams.

The company’s current flagship product is the Motion Pro II, it’s a full-motion simulator that has advanced force feedback systems, panoramic display options, surround sound, and a proprietary motion control system.

It is designed for both high-end consumer and professional use, including driver training, race preparation, and engineering development. CXC’s simulators are built with real motorsport components and are known for their modularity – allowing for upgrades and configuration changes tailored to specific racing disciplines like Formula 1, GT class, off-road, or rally.

Notable CXC Simulations clients have included drivers from Formula 1, IndyCar, and Le Mans, as well as OEMs like Ferrari and Porsche. The company operates out of its headquarters in Los Angeles, where it maintains a state-of-the-art development, assembly, and testing facility.

The CXC Simulations Full Motion Kart Simulator

The simulator you see here is designed for high-end amateur or professional-grade kart racers. It’s built around an FIA-certified 125cc shifter kart chassis, with the seat, steering wheel, pedals, and other controls all remaining in place.

It has a pair of Antari AF-4 fans in front to simulate airflow, with the amount of air increasing or decreasing automatically based on speed and other factors using custom CXC-developed software which is compatible with both rFactor2 and KartRacer Pro. Both of these software platforms are included in the sale.

This simulator comes with an HTC Vive virtual reality headset and an onboard computer system consisting of an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD HD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Hawthorne, California with a CXC inspection report, warranty literature, installation labor, and a shipping crate. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer