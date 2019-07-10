Spidi Old Glory Motorcycle Gloves – Classically Styled Goat Leather Gloves

    When designing the Old Glory gloves the team at Spidi wanted to create a glove that could be worn by people who ride vintage and classically styled motorcycles without looking out of place.

    They also wanted the gloves to offer the best possible abrasion protection while maintaining industry leading sensitivity – many vintage motorcycles need an experienced and sensitive hand to be ridden properly.

    With a thickness of 0.6 to 0.8 mm the goat leather chassis has an additional leather panel and padding across the palms for extra protection in a slide.

    They have a velcro wrist closure to keep them firmly attached when you need them most, and low-profile flex sections across the back of the hands and the thumb, index, and middle fingers.

    With a close, form-fitting design the Old Glory gloves are comfortable on the hand even after hours in the saddle. Spidi offer the Old Glory gloves in black or ocher, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL, and they’re safety certified to the EN 13594: 2015 level 1 standard.

    Published by Ben Branch - July 10th 2019