1:10th Scale Porsche 911 Carrera RSR Tamiya R/C Car

This is the 1:10th scale Porsche 911 Carrera RSR R/C (remote control) car from Tamiya, it was carefully developed to closely match the now legendary styling of what is doubtless one of the most famous Porsches in history.
1973 was the year the 911 RSR was introduced as a homologation special to permit the car to race in Group 4. The RSR started the year with a win at the 24 Hours of Daytona, a few months later the car would win the Targa Florio, followed by a slew of other international and local-level wins around the world.
The surviving 911 RSRs are now amongst the most collectible Porsches in history.
The Tamiya version of the RSR comes in at 1:10th scale, measuring 457 mm long, 204 mm wide, and 136 mm high. As with almost all Tamiya models the 911 RSR has a polycarbonate body attached to a chassis than contains the steering, radio, battery, motor, etc.
The chassis used here is powered by a type 540 electric motor, it has a three piece steering tie rod, double wishbone suspension at all four wheels, and front/rear friction dampers.
Unlike the original RSR the Tamiya version is AWD, ensuring excellent grip and handling in R/C car racing. Racing slicks are fitted to all four corners on look-a-like Fuchs wheels, all tucked under flared fenders just like the original.
Tamiya include a decal kit that you can pair with paints to recreate the Martini livery, though obviously using paints you can give the car any finish you like. With over 56 years of racing history, there are countless livery options to choose from including Martini, Brumos, Gulf, Rothmans, Wally’s Jeans, and the much loved Pink Pig.
The chassis has the motor on the right and the battery on the left to give optimal weight distribution, the chassis also has two different wheelbase options (for using other bodies), two ground clearance settings, brake disc-shaped wheel hubs, and 10 possible gear ratios.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Gas Bag by Giant Loop is a fuel bladder designed to allow you to pack away some gasoline for off-road adventures, or for those motorcycle road trips with long gaps between gas stations. Giant Loop make the Gas Bag in the USA, each bag has a fuel-safe welded-film bladder with a black ballistic nylon reinforced…
Introduction: To Build a Better Jeep My first, and only, working experience with an Austin Champ was on a farm down in Australia where I was helping the property owner with some vermin control. We were racing across a sheep paddock doing at least 30 mph, although it felt like a lot more, in hot…
This is episode one of Hargety’s Behind the Wheel series, it focusses on one of the great automotive controversies of the 1960s – will the Corvair kill you? Or more specifically, will the Corvair spin out of control and roll a half dozen times when you steer rapidly at speed. In 1965 an ambitious young…
A couple of years later in 1957, Dean Jeffries set about customizing a Porsche 356A Carrera GS he’d bought secondhand, he wanted to showcase his abilities as a body-man as well as a painter, and he knew the best way to do this was to create a show car.
In the world of coachbuilders there are few names that evoke more passion than Zagato, the list of iconic road and race cars built by the Italian carrozzeria is extensive but it rarely includes the car you see here – the unusual Zagato Zele. The Zagato Zele The Zagato Zele was a significant departure from the norm…
The Eton FRX5-BT is an emergency survival radio that can be powered by batteries, or by the front-mounted hand-crank if the batteries run out before the crisis is over. With AM/FM/NOAA Weather Band as well as S.A.M.E. and NOAA Weather alerts, the Eton FRX5-BT is designed for use during a multitude of disaster situations including hurricanes,…