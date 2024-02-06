This is the Technics Ottava™, it’s an all-in-one music system that can play CDs and radio, and from Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, and from an analog input directly from your turntable.

Technics is best-known in the music world for their line of turntables that quickly became almost the de facto set of decks in bars and clubs around the world as DJ culture took off in the 1990s. The company developed the world’s first direct drive turntable in 1970, and they haven’t looked back since.

The Technics Ottava™ series was developed in-house at Technics to be a complete music system in a relatively small package, measuring in at approximately 18 inches x 9 inches x 4 inches (450 mm x 143 mm x 280 mm). Despite its shelf-friendly size the unit has two 2 cm tweeters, two 8 cm woofers, and a 12 cm subwoofer for a total of five speakers.

There is an internal 40 watt amplifier just for the subwoofer, with an additional 30 watt per channel amplifier for the other four speakers. The 2 cm dome tweeter units have a lighter silk diaphragm to better transmit higher frequency sound, and the system is powered by three “JENO Engine” full digital amplifier units.

The system comes with the Technics Space Tune™ feature, it can connect to the Technics app on your smartphone allowing you to fine tune the sound based on your living space and its location therein. The built-in presets include Free, Near the Wall, and Near the Corner for easy setting, but you can also dial it in yourself.

The Ottava™ has a distinct mid-century design that’ll fit in well in most homes, and it comes with a remote control, full wifi compatibility, an ethernet interface, and a slew of other features including the ability to transmit to multiple other speakers throughout your home.

