Simpson Mod Bandit Carbon Helmet – A Lightweight Carbon Fibre Modular Helmet

The Simpson Mod Bandit Carbon Helmet is the carbon fibre version of the hugely popular Simpson Mod Bandit helmet series, featuring a modern and ultra-lightweight shell and the same wind tunnel tested design that’s been winning the helmet fans around the world.

As a modular helmet, the Simpson Mod Bandit offers the best of both worlds – full face safety when you need it, and open face air flow when you’re stuck in traffic or travelling at lower speeds in urban environments. The modular mechanism features a metal chin bar and locking components for strength and safety, and the helmet has been both DOT and ECE certified.

Above Image: The non-carbon version of the Mod Bandit, showing the modular system and flip down visor used on both the carbon and non-carbon helmets.

The Mod Bandit helmet series has an internal tinted visor that can be flipped down with one hand when you need it – it’s far easier than stopping to put on sunglasses. There’s a traditional flip up protective clear shield that’s removable without needing tools, and there are integrated speaker and boom microphone pockets.

Simpson have ensured the helmet has ample ventilation, with dual adjustable chin vents, top and rear ventilation, and there’s also a removable chin noise and air dam. Inside the helmet you’ll find a removable, washable, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial cheek pads, as well as rear facing cheek pad reflective panels.

