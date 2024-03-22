This is the OMP Lamborghini Vintage One race suit, it’s an entirely modern triple-layer, fire-resistant racing suit designed to look like the overalls worn by Formula 1 drivers in the 1970s.

Due to the every increasing popularity of vintage motor racing, there has been a growing demand from drivers for period-correct-looking race gear that still offers modern levels of protection. As a result, there is now a thriving market of classic-looking helmets, race suits, gloves, and boots to meet demand.

OMP stands for Officine Meccaniche Percivale, it’s an Italian company headquartered in Ronco Scrivia in the north of the country, not far from Genoa. The company was founded by three brothers, Claudio, Piergiorgio and Roberto Percivale in 1973. They initially offered a product line that consisted of rally-related equipment like roll bars and performance exhaust systems.

By the early 1980s their product lines had expanded significantly, then in 1982 they entered the racewear market, offering fire-resistant Nomex suits for racing drivers the world over. The first Formula 1 driver to wear an OMP race suit was Mauro Baldi of the Arrows team.

In 1986 OMP became the first company in the world to obtain the then-new ISO 86 homologation standard for fire-resistant racing suits. After Gerhard Berger’s fiery crash at the Italian Grand Prix at Imola in 1989, his OMP race suit was credited with saving his life, this helped to significantly boost OMP’s brand name awareness worldwide.

Over the course of the 1990s many of the biggest names in motorsport would wear OMP gear, including Ayrton Senna, Carlos Sainz, Michael Schumacher, Tommi Mäkinen, and many more. Today the company is arguably the best-known of its kind in the world, and it’s an official supplier to the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile).

As noted further up, the OMP Lamborghini Vintage One race suit is classically-styled but it’s made from the same Superlight fabric as the new OMP ONE EVO and ONE S suits, with floating sleeves, a black exterior with white stripes, the Automobili Lamborghini logo, and the raging bull emblem.

This suit is FIA 8856-2018 approved with a slim fit design, ultra flat, anti-rubbing seams, pre-curved arms, a shaped collar with an inner soft-knitted material, and outer pockets. It comes in sizes from 46 up to 64 and pricing starts at $1,175 USD.

Visit The Store