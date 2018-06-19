This is an original Concorde attitude display indicator, oftentimes referred to as an artificial horizon.
As with many aircraft, the attitude display indicator on the Concorde was positioned front and center for both the captain and co-pilot – directly above the horizontal situation indicator, to the right of the air speed indicator, and to the left of the vertical speed indicator.
Concorde is an aircraft that needs no introduction, its maximum speed was over twice the speed of sound at Mach 2.04, that’s 1,354 mph, and it could do the London to New York crossing in just 3 hours and 30 mins.
This artificial horizon it measures in at 13 x 13 x 26 cm, or 5 x 5 x 10 1/4 in the old scale. It’s due to be sold by Artcurial on the 19th of June in Paris with an estimated hammer price of €5,000 to €8,000. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click the red button below to visit the listing.
Buy Here
Related Posts
There are few pocketed items more important than a discrete hip flask. They make even the dreariest of weddings entertaining – not to mention christenings. When choosing a flask it’s important to get one that’s slim enough not to show in your breast pocket, and you typically want to avoid cheaper examples as they often…
Read More
This Revell kit is a working 1:4 scale model of a pushrod V8 engine, as you turn the rear-mounted crank you can watch the crankshaft, pistons, and valve train working – making the process of teaching people (particularly kids) far easier and more visual. The kit won the 2008 Parents Choice Award, and it’s recommended for…
Read More
Valespeed Motorcycles 28 Days Later is a custom GasGas built by Valespeed Motorcycles, a one-man operation run by a friendly Brit named Ben who’s based out of Worcestershire in the UK. Ben’s last build was a land speed racing motorcycle that set three class records at the Pendine Sands in South Wales in 2016 –…
Read More
The Jaguar Mark II is commonly referred to as the Gentleman’s Express, particularly the 3.8 litre version fitted with the twin cam XK straight-6, capable of 220bhp in stock trim and a top speed of over 125 mph and 0 to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds. These are genuinely remarkable figures for a 4-door saloon car first offered for sale in the 1950s.
Read More
The Triumph Scrambler was first released in 2006, it was based on the already popular Triumph Bonneville, but it added a series of modifications to give it some off-road ability. Not off-road ability on the level of an enduro or motocross racer of course, but enough dirt road capability to have adventures down fire roads and up the occasional forest trail.
Read More
There’s nothing like finding an original Alfa Romeo V12 Formula 1 engine up for sale for the borderline affordable price (for some) of ~$20,000 USD to get you thinking about engine swaps. It comes with its original transaxle too, so you’ll just need to find a mid-engined car in need of a power plant –…
Read More