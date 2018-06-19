An Original Concorde Attitude Display Indicator Reading time: about 1 minute. British

Engineering

French

Planes

This is an original Concorde attitude display indicator, oftentimes referred to as an artificial horizon.

As with many aircraft, the attitude display indicator on the Concorde was positioned front and center for both the captain and co-pilot – directly above the horizontal situation indicator, to the right of the air speed indicator, and to the left of the vertical speed indicator.

Concorde is an aircraft that needs no introduction, its maximum speed was over twice the speed of sound at Mach 2.04, that’s 1,354 mph, and it could do the London to New York crossing in just 3 hours and 30 mins.

This artificial horizon it measures in at 13 x 13 x 26 cm, or 5 x 5 x 10 1/4 in the old scale. It’s due to be sold by Artcurial on the 19th of June in Paris with an estimated hammer price of €5,000 to €8,000. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click the red button below to visit the listing.

Buy Here