This is the new Nexx XG200 Offroad Tracker helmet, it’s a variation on the popular XG200 series of dual sport helmets from the Portugal-based European motorcycle helmet manufacturer.

Unlike many of their contemporaries who long ago shipped their helmet production overseas, Nexx still produce 100% of their helmets in Europe. They explain that they opted to do this so that they could maintain strict quality control, rather than outsourcing it and hoping for the best.

The Nexx XG200 model family has a shell made from the company’s proprietary X-MATRIX 2 material, this including fiberglass, 3D organic fibers, high-performance organic fibers, biaxial fiberglass twile, and organic fibers.

Two shell sizes are offered across six helmet sizes, ranging from XS up to 2XL. Inside the helmet you’ll find an industry standard impact absorbing EPS layer and a padded liner that utilizes X-Mart Dry technology. The liner is removable and washable, and it has a drying rate twice as fast as normal cotton.

The team at Nexx specifically designed the XG200 model line to look like vintage motocross and enduro helmets, but to offer the benefit of modern materials and safety technology. The helmets meet or exceed the ECE/22-05 (Europe), DOT FMVSS 218 (USA), and NBR-7471:2001 (Brazil) safety certification standards.

The Nexx XG200 Offroad Tracker helmet comes with an adjustable peak with two positions, chin ventilation, top ventilation, a soft anti-sweat and anti-allergic fabric inner lining, and it’s fastened with a standard double-d ring buckle.

