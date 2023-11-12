This is the Magware set developed by the team at Full Windsor based out of Eagle Rock, California. Magware is made from hard anodized aluminum with neodymium magnets that help keep them altogether when not in use.

Full Windsor designed the three-piece Magware set to solve two problems at the same time – the environmental damage caused by disposable plastic cutlery, and the need for lightweight camping cutlery that will last a lifetime.

Full Windsor was founded by Mark Windsor in 2017, he had formerly worked for a well-known London industrial design firm, but his childhood growing up in the wilds of New Zealand had given him a desire to work in the camping and outdoor industry.

The company was started through a successful Kickstarter campaign, and in the years since the company has developed a range of products and won a number of awards – including the prized Red Dot Design Award in 2022 for the Magware set.

Each three-piece Magware set is made from ultra-lightweight 7075-T6 aerospace grade aluminum alloy with two neodymium magnets per utensil. When they’re not in use you attach them all together to ensure they don’t get separated.

Each set comes with a pouch made from recycled plastic bottles in 100% recycled cardboard packaging that’s also 100% recyclable or compostable. The total weight is just 2 oz or 57 grams, and they measure in at 7″ long x 1½” wide x 1″ high, or 18 cm long x 4 cm wide x 2.5 cm high.

Although they are designed for camping and outdoors use, the Magware set is also ideally suited to office and workplace use in place of disposable plastic cutlery, and you won’t suffer the indignity of a broken plastic fork just as you’re about to get stuck into your lunch.

Huckberry is now offering the Charcoal Black Magware colorway for $35 USD, the same price that Full Windsor sell it for themselves, and it comes with free US returns and a best price guarantee.

