This is the Farer Morgan Automatic, it’s an automatic watch developed to offer excellent legibility in the cockpit and solid reliability thanks to an anti-magnetic inner Faraday cage to negate magnetic fields that might interfere with the movement.

Farer is a British company that was named after the ending of the words “wayfarer” and “seafarer.” It was founded in 2015 by Stuart Finlayson, Jono Holt, Ben Lewin, and Paul Sweetenham and the company is based in Berkshire, England.

Farer watches are all designed in the United Kingdom and then manufactured in Switzerland using Swiss movements. Initially the company offered a series of quartz watches, but they have since switched over to using automatic and manual-wind mechanical movements.

Why Anti-Magnetic?

The primary reason for anti-magnetic watches is to protect the timekeeping components from magnetic fields that can affect the accuracy of the watch. Mechanical watches can be highly susceptible to magnetism. The balance spring can become magnetized, causing it to stick to itself and alter the balance wheel’s oscillation, leading to inaccuracies.

Over time, exposure to strong magnetic fields can degrade the performance of a watch. Anti-magnetic watches are designed to withstand these conditions better, ensuring better accuracy – this is particularly important in pilot’s watches.

The Farer Morgan Automatic

The Farer Morgan Automatic is one of the company’s newer designs, it was named after Sir Morien Bedford Morgan – known as the “Father of Concorde” – and one of the architects of the world’s first supersonic passenger aircraft.

The watch has a unique two-tier black dial showing minutes on the outer edge and hours on the inner side with the markings all in off-white Super-LumiNova Grade A for easy reading at a glance even in low light conditions.

316L marine grade stainless steel is used for the case and the watch has a soft-iron anti-magnetic inner Faraday cage. It’s topped with a domed sapphire crystal and measures in at 39.5mm in diameter, with a screw down case back, and a 20mm lug width.

The Morgan is powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 movement with 26 jewels, a 38 hour power reserve, and it runs at 28,800 bph (4Hz).

There are a number of different straps available when you order though a few of them have sold out already. We’ve shown you the black rubber, navy rubber, light tan granolo, and the tan barenia straps here above and below. The watch sells for $883 – $890 USD depending on the strap you choose and each comes with a five year guarantee, free worldwide shipping, and free 30 day returns.

