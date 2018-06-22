Vintage Ural Motorcycle Table Lamp by The Modern Weld

The Modern Weld is a small company based in Columbus, Ohio who’ve made a name for themselves creating a beautiful series of table, desk, and floor lamps that utilize genuine vintage motorcycle and scooter headlights.
This lamp is made using an original, vintage Ural headlight. Ural motorcycles (typically fitted with sidecars) are famous for their long history and their WWII BMW heritage, and the company has made quite a comeback in recent years, now selling modern versions of their classic motorcycles in the USA, Europe, and further afield.
This headlight has been freshly painted black, it has a modern LED bulb for power savings, and a red cloth covered cord. The original ignition key now turns the lamp on and off, and the lamp has heavy duty wooden legs, with chrome fittings, and an adjustable neck.
Buy Here
Related Posts
This is the Last Dam Run of Likker I’ll Ever Make is a cult classic documentary about Popcorn Sutton, a legendary American Appalachian moonshiner and bootlegger. Popcorn tragically committed suicide at age 62 rather than report to federal prison, after having been convicted of moonshining and illegal firearm possession. He was born Marvin Sutton, but…
Read More
The new Black Brand Carnivore Jacket was styled to evoke the mid-20th century gear worn by Marlon Brando in The Wild One. It has a hidden conceal carry pocket, adjustable waist buckles, stretch shoulder panels for comfort, vents, YKK® zippers, and hidden reflective piping. The jacket is made from distressed top-grain leather and it has…
Read More
A Brief History of the Pegaso Z-102 The Pegaso Z-102 was a technologically advanced sports car built by the Spanish in a Hispano-Suiza truck factory between 1951 and 1958. It’s difficult to know exactly how the risky Z-102 project managed to get approved by the accounts department, but the fact that the chief technical manager of the company was…
Read More
This is a Williams Racing race-used wheel that was fitted to the FW35 car in the 2013 F1 World Championship season. It’s now been converted into a coffee table by the addition of a toughened glass top, but other than this it’s in the same condition it was in when used by the team –…
Read More
This is the original United States Army Air Forces training film for trainee pilots of the North American B-25 Mitchell – a tough-as-nails bomber that served in every theater of World War II and stayed in active service for over 40 years. Over 10,000 B-25 Mitchells were built and there are many airworthy examples still…
Read More
Standing at 6′ 5″, “Big John” Mazmanian was a larger than life character in the world of American drag racing known for his speed and his now legendary red Austin. He started out as many did, racing a ’30s era Ford he’d bought while still in high school and made it go as quick as possible…
Read More