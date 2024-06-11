This is one of the emblems from the “Shaguar,” the Jaguar E-Type roadster with a Union Jack paint job, which was used in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember.

The Shaguar first appeared in the first Austin Powers movie, the story being that it had been Powers’ car back in 1967 before he was cryogenically frozen. When he was thawed out and revived 30 years later in 1997 it became his daily driver once again.

Above Video: This is the original theatrical trailer for “Austin Powers in Goldmember.” The film was a resounding success, taking in more than $300 million USD at the global box office. No fourth film has ever been released, but Mike Meyers is said to be open to the idea.

Austin Powers in Goldmember

The third installment of the Austin Powers series , Austin Powers in Goldmember, continues the comedic adventures of the British secret agent, Austin Powers (Mike Myers).

This time, Austin faces his old nemesis, Dr. Evil (also Mike Myers), and a new villain, Goldmember (Mike Myers once again). Goldmember teams up with Dr. Evil in a plot to use a tractor beam to pull a meteor into Earth, causing a global flood.

The film begins with a star-studded fictional movie opening directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring Tom Cruise as Austin Powers, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, and Danny DeVito.

Dr. Evil and Mini-Me (Verne Troyer) escape from prison and align with Goldmember. Meanwhile, Austin is knighted for his services but is quickly called to action when his father, Nigel Powers (Michael Caine), a legendary spy, is kidnapped.

Austin travels back to 1975 to rescue his father and stop the villains. In 1975, he reconnects with Foxxy Cleopatra (Beyoncé Knowles in her film debut), a streetwise detective and his former lover.

Together, they infiltrate Goldmember’s lair and uncover the plan to destroy the world. The film parodies various aspects of the spy genre, including numerous celebrity cameos and humorous takes on popular culture.

The “Shaguar” Emblem Shown Here

The “Shaguar” emblem shown in this post is said to have appeared on the trunk lid of the Shaguar from the above mentioned Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third film in the series.

It’s made from a chrome-toned resin and features three pins on the back so that it could be secured to the vehicle. It’s been finished in the style and font of the original Jaguar logo that was fitted in the same location at the factory.

It measures in at 6 inches long x 0.75 inches wide, and it’s now due to roll across the auction block with Julien’s with a price guide of $1,000 – $2,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Julien’s + New Line Cinema