The Merlin Chaplow Tool Roll – A Traditional Waxed Cotton & Leather Tool Roll

The Merlin Chaplow Tool Roll has a main chassis of hard-wearing Halley Stevensons 12oz Scottish waxed cotton with adjustable premium leather straps to keep it rolled up tight. Waxed cotton is highly water resistant while maintaining excellent breathability, this is why it was used extensively for motorcycle clothing and inclement weather gear before the advent of lightweight modern materials.

The tool roll is designed to last decades not just years, so it has all brass hardware and it’s over-engineered to ensure strength and longevity. Merlin is a British company that’s 100% employee owned, they’ve made a name for themselves in recent years for producing solid motorcycle gear at affordable prices, and they’ve quickly won themselves new fans both in Europe and further afield.

Inside the Chaplow Tool Roll you’ll find plenty of space for wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers as well as a zippered pouch for holding things like fuses, electric tape, zip ties, etc. Due to the adjustable straps the tool roll can be expanded or contracted depending on how many tools you need to carry, longer road trips will typically require more gear than commuting around town of course.

Having some basic tools on hand that allow to to address many common issues with internal combustion engines is essential, and it becomes more essential the older a vehicle gets. Many owners of vintage cars or motorcycles will refuse to drive or ride anywhere without a carefully selected collection of tools, tape, fuses, and wire.

