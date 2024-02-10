This is a 1980s-era Harley-Davidson dealership sign, it measures in at a hefty 6 feet high and 5 feet wide, and it has interior fluorescent illumination with a 120 volt plug.

The Harley-Davidson dealership would have had this sign mounted to a pole or wall outside to catch the attention of passing motorists, in the hopes of luring some in for a sale.

Harley-Davidson is almost undeniably the most famous motorcycle manufacturer in the world. The company was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1903 by William S. Harley and brothers Arthur, Walter, and William Davidson.

As with almost all early motorcycle companies, Harley’s first products were little more than bicycle frames with simple motors fitted. The early years of motorcycle development were fast-paced, and the designs progressed remarkably rapidly, quickly resulting in board track racing motorcycles capable of exceeding 100 mph.

Interestingly, back in the formative days of Harley-Davidson, engine design and development help was received by Norwegian immigrant Ole Evinrude who was based nearby on Milwaukee’s Lake Street.

If that surname sounds familiar it’s because Ole founded one of America’s most famous outboard motor companies in 1907 – Evinrude Outboard Motors, better known today simply as Evinrude.

Despite the ups and downs of the 20th century, including the Great Depression that killed off most American motorcycle manufacturers, Harley-Davidson has managed to stay in business right the way through to the modern day. Sure, there have been some acquisitions over the years, but Harley production has occurred every year since they were founded in 1903 – even during WWII when they produced the Harley-Davidson WLA military motorcycle in vast numbers.

This illuminated dealership sign is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Ramsey, New Jersey. As mentioned higher up it’s quite large, measuring in at 72″ tall by 60″ wide or 6′ high and 5′ wide.

The sign comes in a wooden crate and it’s powered by a three-prong 120 volt US-style wall plug. It has five fluorescent tubes inside providing the illumination, and it has an aluminum frame. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer