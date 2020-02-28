Limitless Equipment Mark 1 Survival Kit – Made In The UK Reading time: about 1 minute. British

This is the Limitless Equipment Mark 1 Survival Kit, it’s been designed to be as compact as possible so it can be stashed in a glove compartment, motorcycle pannier, or backpack, whilst still containing over 40 essential survival tools.

The kit measures in at 4.3 x 2.8 x 1.6 inches and it weighs just 6.4 ounces, it all comes packaged in a metal tin that’s designed to be used for boiling water or cooking food.

The kit contains an emergency whistle, a fire striker, two mini light sticks offering 8 hours of emergency light, a liquid-filled compass, two metres of paracord, a wire steel saw, waterproof paper and a pencil, a copper snare wire, and a sewing kit with needles, thread, buttons, and a threader.

Digging further into the kit you’ll find safety pins, a scalpel, ranger bands, a water carrier, a water filter kit, a first aid kit, and a fishing kit.

This kit is used for practising real survival skills taught on SERE and combat survival courses. Since 2016 Limitless Equipment has been made in the UK in Oxfordshire and sold worldwide for education and survival purposes.

Each kit costs just $22 USD and they ship worldwide, the kit has an almost perfect 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon with 350 ratings and counting – making it one of the highest rated survival kits on the platform.

