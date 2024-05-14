This dog kennel has been named “Headrush,” it was designed by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects to provide comfortable quarters for smaller sized dogs. It’s now being sold as part of the annual Goodwoof charity auction as a unique one-off design.

This year the proceeds from the auction are going to Jai Dog Rescue, a group dedicated to helping street dogs in Thailand. They provide emergency aid and rescue, sterilisation, vaccination, and rehoming for countless dogs each year.

The kennel you see in this post is part of an exhibition called Barkitecture, described as an inspirational collection of 21st century kennels designed by a host of leading architects.

The collection has been curated by Kevin McCloud, best-known as the host of the Grand Designs television show, and it includes work from some of the world’s leading design and architectural practices, as well as collaborations with up-and-coming students, to create their vision of a contemporary dog kennel.

Jai Dog Rescue was founded in the foothills of the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, initially as a farm, by a lady named Pim. She soon began taking in stray dogs, of which Thailand has hundreds of thousands, and before long the farm became more of a home for strays than an operation food production enterprise.

Pim founded Jai Dog Rescue, originally called Bon Jardin, in 2017 with her friend James, who she met while learning English in the UK years previously.

The size of the original farm has now expanded significantly, with new buildings being constructed, and tens of thousands of dogs helped, be it with vaccinations and neutering or medical care and recuperation. If you would like to help with the mission of Jai Dog Rescue, you can visit their donation page here.

This unusual race car intake-inspired dog kennel is now due to be offered by Bonhams on the 19th of May with a price guide of £1,250 – £1,750 or approximately $1,550 – $2,170 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams