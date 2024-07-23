This is the version of the highly-regarded Morakniv Kansbol knife that comes with a survival kit – this includes a diamond knife sharpener and a ferrocerium or fire steel rod, allowing you to start a campfire out in the wilderness.

Morakniv is a Swedish company that has its roots in a firm that was established in 1891 in Östnor, Sweden, by Frost-Erik Erson on his return from four years woking as a lumberjack in North America. Erson used some of the experience he had earned in the American wilderness to develop a new line of timber sledges that proved popular across the region.

Aside from their main product line of timber sledges, the company also produced various sledges, trolleys, and knives for internal use at the workshop. The reason for this was that at this time, hardware stores were hard to come by, and most people made do with what they had, or made their own tools and knives when needed.

What company founder Erson didn’t realize was that it would be these knives that he made for the internal use of himself and his workers would eventually see his company become famous around the world.

As the workshop knives from Östnor slowly made their way out of the workshop and into the hands of various customers and friends of the firm, they developed a reputation for both quality and longevity.

Before long the demand led to Erson offering an entry product line of knives, and by 1904 the company had ceased making timber sleds, and solely produced knives – almost 20,000 of them each year.

Today Morakniv continues to thrive, producing a line of knives and equipment still made in Sweden, with a price point well below most of their competition.

The Morakniv Kansbol Knife

The Morakniv Kansbol knife is one of the Swedish company’s most popular designs, it has a 2.5mm thick blade made from Swedish stainless steel, specifically Sandvik 12C27 steel which is both highly corrosion resistant and tough – so tough that it’s been the type of steel Morakniv have used for 50+ years and counting.

The knife has an ergonomic barrel-shaped polymer handle that has a soft friction grip in the center, as well as a finger guard at the top to help avoid any accidents. It also comes with a symmetrical polymer knife sheath, meaning the knife can be put in either way to make it ideal for both left and right handed people when the sheath is mounted to a belt.

The example of the Morakniv Kansbol you see here comes with the included survival kit, which means the sheath has a diamond knife sharpener on it, as well as a ferrocerium rod for starting campfires, and a length of reflective paracord.

The Morakniv Kansbol knife with the survival kit retails for $73.99 USD, making it one of the most affordable knives of its kind in its class.

