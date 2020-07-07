Kyrö Dark Gin – An Unusual Gin From Finland Reading time: about 1 minute. Gear

Kyrö Dark Gin is one of the more unusual offerings from the Kyrö Distillery Company – one of Finlands most celebrated (and most irreverent) distilleries.

Kyrö started as a conversation between some Finnish friends in a sauna over glasses of rye whisky, a drink that’s loved in Finland despite the fact there are very few distilleries producing it in the country. The friends decided to start their own distillery, and they say as it still sounded like a good idea in the morning when they all woke up, so they did it.

They set up in an old abandoned dairy and distilled their first batch courtesy of the team at Beer Hunters who loaned them a still. Within a few short years they were all set up distilling their own rye whiskies, they decided to make gin too which led to them winning the prestigious “The World’s Best Gin for Gin & Tonic” award by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in 2015.

Kyrö Dark Gin was inspired by Finlands fierce weather extremes, it’s made with Finnish wholegrain rye and 17 carefully selected spices and botanicals. The gin is then aged in American oak barrels for 3 to 12 months, upon completion it’s 42.6% alcohol and it has a light tan color not all that different from rye whiskey.

