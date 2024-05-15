This is the new Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph, it’s a modern field watch with design cues taken from military pocket watches of the early 20th century. It has a 904L stainless steel case, a sapphire crystal, and a modified calibre 13 1/4”’ BE-50AV automatic movement.

The Terra Nova was designed as a daily-wearable watch with decidedly adventurous characteristics that will still look at home on the wrist while wearing a suit or tuxedo. Each one is handmade to order, which means dispatch can tend to take one to two weeks, the upside being that your watch was made for you specifically.

The Origins Of Bremont

Bremont Watch Company is a British watchmaker based in Henley-on-Thames, England. It was founded in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English. The company is named after Antoine Bremont, a French farmer whose field they once emergency-landed in while flying across France in a 1930s biplane in the late 1990s.

Not wanting to alert the French authorities to their off-airport landing, and then fill in the resulting mountains of paperwork, the two brothers were quick to accept the offer of help from Antoine Bremont, who hid their plane in his barn.

Nick and Giles stayed in Bremont’s home where he regaled them with stories of his own flying exploits during the war. Once the storm system passed and the aircraft engine’s rough running issue was solved, they were able to take off and carry on with their route. They promised Antoine Bremont they would never forget him, and just a few short years later they started their own watchmaking company, naming it in his honor.

The Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph

The Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph is one of the company’s newest watch designs, as noted above the styling cues are taken from early 20th century military pocket watches, with plenty of Bremont influence thrown in for good measure.

The watch has a 904L stainless steel case and case back, topped with a domed anti-reflective, scratch resistant sapphire crystal. It has a black anthrecite metal dial with 3D vintage green Super-LumiNova® for low-light legibility, and polished Rhodium hour and minute hands with matching green vintage Super-LumiNova®.

The movement is a modified calibre 13 1/4’’’ BE-50AV with 27 jewels, a Glucydur balance wheel, Anachron balance spring, Nivaflex mainspring, and it has a 56-hour power reserve with 28,800 bph. It has a case diameter of 42.5mm, a lug width of 22mm, and it can be ordered with a brown leather strap, a quick release stainless steel bracelet, or a woven fabric strap.

Visit The Store