This Epiphone PR-5E is an acoustic electric guitar that was owned by Roger Daltrey of The Who and used by him on the band’s tour in 2002. The guitar is now being offered for sale by Bonhams with a price guide of $1,300 – $1,560 USD.

Daltrey was given this guitar by longtime friend Steve Ellis, former singer with the band Love Affair who had four UK Top Ten singles including the well-known hit Everlasting Love which went to number one in the charts in January of 1968.

The Epiphone PR-5E

The Epiphone PR-5E debuted in 1990 as the guitar maker’s newest acoustic electric guitar. The design of the PR-5E was influenced by the earlier Epiphone Sheraton and Casino™ models but rather than a double-cutaway it has a single-side cutaway – this allows full access down the fretboard whilst also ensuring the guitar has ample internal volume for plenty of resonance and bass.

The guitar has a mahogany back and sides with a spruce soundboard on top, a rosewood bridge, a mahogany neck, and a 20 fret rosewood fingerboard. The single cutaway design is called a “Florentine,” and the guitar is fitted with a Fishman® Presys™ preamp.

Since the Epiphone PR-5E was released 33 years ago it’s become one of the company’s most popular acoustic electrics thanks to its unique sound – a sound that’s seen it be adopted for tours and recording studio work by a number of big names.

The Guitar Shown Here

As noted in the introduction this guitar was owned by Roger Daltrey of The Who, he used it on the band’s 2002 tour which included performances at the Hollywood Bowl, the Royal Albert Hall, and 26 additional shows across the United States and Canada.

The guitar is now being offered for sale by Bonhams as part of their Rock, Pop, & Film auction due to take place on the 29th of November in Knightsbridge, London. It comes with a hardshell, plush-lined case, two harmonicas played by Roger Daltrey on the Steve Ellis album A Sort Of Innocence, a 2002 Who tour VIP laminate, and a Union Jack flag each signed in black pen by Roger Daltrey.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here, the price guide is £1,000 – £1,200 or approximately $1,300 – $1,560 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams