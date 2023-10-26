This is the new Gerber Center-Drive Rescue, it’s a multi-tool with 14 individual tools and perhaps most impressively in this modern age of sending jobs overseas, it’s 100% made in the USA.

The Center-Drive Rescue has a one-hand opening strap cutter, potentially very useful in a traffic accident, a unique center-axis driver, and a pair of spring-loaded needle nose pliers with x-channel rail system.

Gerber is almost certainly the only knife maker in the world that initially started out as an advertising firm. The Gerber family started their advertising company in Portland, Oregon in 1901 and as a promotional move, Joseph Gerber mailed twenty four sets of kitchen knives to clients during the holidays.

These knives proved popular, so popular in fact that catalog retailer Abercrombie & Fitch asked Gerber to provide them in bulk to be included in the company’s catalogs.

As a result of this request a new company was founded in 1939, initially called Gerber Legendary Blades. By the 1960s the company’s reputation was nationwide, thanks in no small part to their inclusion in the Abercrombie & Fitch catalog and the quality of their knives.

In the decades since Gerber has become largest maker of knives and multi-tools for the United States Armed Forces, and one of the largest companies of their kind in the USA.

The Gerber Center-Drive Rescue Multi-Tool

The Gerber Center-Drive Rescue is the company’s newest multi-tool, it has 14 built-in tools including:

A one-hand opening strap cutter, spring-loaded needle nose pliers with an x-channel rail system, rotatable carbide wire cutters and strippers, a full-size 2.5″ partially serrated blade, a magnetic 3.2″ center-axis bit driver, a pry bar with a nail puller and bottle opener, an awl, a file, magnetic flathead and Phillips screwdriver bits, a bit set, as well as Molle-compatible or Berry-compliant sheath options

This multi-tool has a closed length of 4.7 inches, an open length of 6.6 inches, a total weight of 9.5 oz, an MSRP of $145 USD, and it comes with the Gerber Gear limited lifetime warranty.

