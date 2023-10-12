These are the new Shwood x Iron & Resin Kennedy City Glasses, they’re a collaborative design between the two companies targeted at motorcycle and outdoor use.

Each pair comes in two parts, the Italian cellulose acetate frame that can be fitted with RX lenses for those who need them. The second part are the Memory Metal clip-on polarized lenses that can be quickly put on or taken off when needed in bright sunlight.

The glasses have slim wire temples for in-helmet comfort, they can be put on and taken off without removing your helmet and they won’t be compressed into the side of your head as can happen with thicker temple designs.

Five barrel german hinges are used for strength, and the sunglasses have premium CR39 lenses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. The glasses have a 50mm lens, 21mm bridge, and a 145mm temple.

Shwood was founded in Portland, Oregon back in 2009. They’ve since pioneered the use of 15 new materials in the eyewear industry for their frames including wood, stabilized seashells, and oxidized metals.

Iron & Resin was founded in 2012 by several friends with many years of experience in the apparel industry. They explain that they had grown tired of the increasingly disposable nature of the fashion world, and they wanted to create a company that would make clothing and other gear to last.

As a result of this, Iron & Resin still offers a Repair or Replace Guarantee that covers their goods for their lifetime. If any of their products break or otherwise fail during regular use you can send it back in and they’ll either repair or replace it.

The new Shwood x Iron & Resin Kennedy City Glasses are being offered in two colorways, Black & Brazed Steel and Ivory & Brazed Steel. Both retail for $347 USD apiece, they come with free economy shipping on contiguous U.S. orders and free 30 days exchanges.

Visit The Store