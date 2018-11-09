John Doe Ironhead Motorcycle Jeans – Raw Denim + XTM® + Kevlar®

The John Doe Ironhead jeans are specifically designed for motorcyclists, with a proprietary XTM® fiber liner, made from abrasion resistant DuPont Kevlar® fibers and inner Coolmax® fibers for temperature regulation.
The key design goal of the Ironhead motorcycle jeans was to ensure that they looked like regular streetwear, while still offering protection for motorcyclists. The holy grail for many motorcyclists is a solid pair of jeans that they can safely wear on the bike traveling to and from town, without looking like a Power Ranger.
Each pair has pockets for both knee and hip armor (sold separately), and the knee armor is adjustable to ensure you get the correct height for your leg length – this is often and issue for those with slightly longer or shorter legs.
John Doe use a main chassis of raw 10.5 oz denim, it’s called raw because it comes off the mill and is used immediately without any of the typical washing or distressing – this means it patinas over time in a unique way based on the wearer, with creases and fade marks unique to each owner.
A breathable Teflon® water repellent coating is added for water-resistance, and they’re both CE-approved and 100% made in Europe to ensure quality is kept high. Sizes range from 30 to 38, with lengths of 32 or 34, and you ca order the knee and hip armor from the same page as the jeans, with pricing of £13.00 for the hip armor and £13.00 for the knees.
