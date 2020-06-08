The Heimplanet Cave Dome Tent – A Lightweight Tent Ideal For Road Trips Reading time: about 2 minutes. Camping

The Heimplanet Cave Dome Tent is a 2-3 person geodesic dome tent that is both highly resilient and lightweight, at just 4.8 kilograms.

Rather than using more traditional tent poles which can be prone to breakage and difficult to carry on a motorcycle, the Heimplanet Cave Dome Tent uses a multi-chamber Inflatable Diamond Grid (IDG) that can be fully inflated with a hand pump in a matter of seconds.

One of the major benefits of a tent with an inflatable structure is the fact that it’s highly resistant to collapse and the tent springs back into shape as there are no poles to bend or snap.

The major concern people typically have with anything inflatable is the possibility of punctures, Heimplanet have ensured that their pneumatic struts are puncture resistant, and each tent comes with a repair kit, as well as all the required pegs, guy lines, the pack sack, a gear loft, and a pump adapter. The inflatable structure is made up of three independent chambers so a puncture in one of them will mean the tent stays up thanks to the other two.

In order to ensure longevity the tent has a main structure of breathable 100% Nylon 40D 240T Ripstop, with a floor of 100% Nylon Tafetta 70D 210T (PU laminated 5,000 mm), and a fly sheet of 100% Polyester 66D 210T Ripstop (PU laminated 5000 mm).

A number of color options are available and in order to keep costs down they don’t include a pump with the tent as most people who are travelling on a road trip or overland will typically have a pump already – that said they do sell a number of different pumps if you need one.

Each Cave Dome Tent measures in at 5 square meters or 54 square feet when set up, with plenty of space for 3 adults. The internal height of the tent is 102 centimetres or 40 inches, and it packs down to a size of 40 x 32 x 23 centimetres or 16 x 13 x 9 inches, with a total weight of 4.8 kilograms or 10.6 pounds.

