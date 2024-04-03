This is the Microblade Keychain Pocket Knife from the team over at WESN, a company that was founded after a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020 that resulted in 3,025 backers putting forward almost a quarter of a million dollars.

The ethos behind the design of the WESN Microblade was to create an everyday carry pocket knife that would be legal in most jurisdictions thanks to its 1.5 inch blade length, yet still able to perform regular functions like opening packages and letters, or cutting rope and twine.

The company name WESN stands for “West East South North,” and it was chosen to showcase the ability of the Microblade to accompany you wherever you may need to go, whether it’s out in the wilderness or down to the corner store.

The Microblade has a grade 5 titanium handle with a G10 fiberglass grip. The knife blade is made from D2 tool-grade stainless steel and it has ceramic bearings for decades of regular use without trouble. The blade is 1.5 inches or 3.8 cm long, the open length of the knife including the handle is 3.75 inches or 9.5 cm, and the closed length is 2.25 inches / 5.7 cm.

The team at WESN now produce a range of knives and other products, including keychains, tools, and both fixed and folding pocket knives. The Microblade remains one of their most popular products, and it’s the one for which they’re best-known in the USA and further afield.

The version of the WESN Microblade shown in this article comes with either a Salmon (orange) or OG Green handle, a leather sheath, and a total weight of just 1 oz. The knife comes with a lifetime warranty from WESN and it’s now being offered by the outfitters at Huckberry for $89 USD with a best price guarantee.

Images courtesy of WESN