The British Original: Goldtop Short Bobber Motorcycle Gloves

The Goldtop Short Bobber Motorcycle Gloves are made in England using traditional materials and techniques, including 1.0mm hand-waxed Aniline cowhide leather and 5 strand cotton thread stitching throughout.
The Goldtop Company
Goldtop is a name many modern motorcyclists aren’t familiar with, but their fathers and grandfathers probably are – the company was founded in 1951 and it provided many of the original cafe racers, mods, and rockers with their protective gear.
As a family owned business, Goldtop prides themselves on making some of the best motorcycle jackets, gloves, and boots money can buy – while keeping prices low enough that regular folk can afford them.
The Goldtop Short Bobber Motorcycle Gloves
These gloves are designed to be tough, safe, and comfortable. They have traditional cowhide construction with a reinforced palm and finger/thumb area, with 5 strand cotton thread stitching throughout.
Goldtop specifically developed this design to be all-weather wearable, so it has a perforated back and fingers, with a traditional soft red fleece lining, and the option to use either Water Repellent Ducks Wax or Vintage Oil to waterproof them – just as they did back in the 1950s. Both these waterproofing options are available to order when you buy your gloves, and sizing is available from S through to XL.
