This is the 2406 Suede Chelsea Boot from the Australian team at Blundstone, based out of Tasmania – an island perhaps better known for its howling devils than its footwear.

Blundstone was founded in 1870, it was originally called John Blundstone and Sons, and the first shop was established in Hobart on the southern end of Tasmania. At this time, Tasmania’s economy was largely based around lumber and agriculture – as a result there were countless tens of thousands of working men who needed working boots.

There were many new immigrants to Tasmania in the mid-to-late 1800s, mostly from England, though there were also new arrivals from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and mainland Europe. Many of these new Tasmanians felt right at home, given the similarity of the island’s climate to what they were used to back home.

In the early days there was relatively little local manufacturing, most goods were imported from mainland Australia, Britain, Europe, and the United States. Over time this began to change, thanks in part to men like John Blundstone who went from being importers to local manufacturers.

The Blundstone brand soon developed a reputation for long-lasting working boots and sales were swift. Soon they were supplying boots not just to Tasmanian workers but to workers across Australia, and eventually across the world.

The Blundstone Suede Chelsea Boot

The Blundstone Suede Chelsea Boot #2406 is a collaborative design between Blundstone and the American outfitters Huckberry based in Portland, Oregon.

What sets these boots apart from your regular suede leather boots is that they were developed to be highly water-resistant, meaning they can shrug off rain, snow, puddles, and slush while still maintaining their classic suede looks.

The boots have a double-stitched upper, and a durable sole, a steel shank, and XRD® Technology in the heel for shock absorption. They have a removable, washable cushioned footbed, an front and rear pull tabs to make it easy to pull the boots on before you start your day.

The boots are now for sale on Huckberry with an MSRP of $180 USD. They come in sizes from 8 through to 13, and they come with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. If you’d like to get yourself a pair you can visit the store page for them here.