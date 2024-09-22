This is the Overlander Kit, it’s a collaborative design from The Uncharted Supply and Yeti, including a range of essential items for anyone planning to go off road, be it in a car, truck, 4×4, ATV, or RV.

Each of these kits includes a YETI GoBox 15, this is a tough, almost indestructible polycarbonate box with a watertight seal around the top. The waterproof rating exceeds both the IP65 and IP67 international standards, meaning it can be submerged in up to a meter of water with no fluid incursion.

Above Video: This is the official introductory video for the Uncharted Supply Co x Yeti Overlander Kit, they go through each item and explain what the items inside are for and how they work.

Once you open the YETI GoBox 15, inside you’ll find a range of Uncharted Supply Co gear, all of which is likely to prove essential at some point when out in the wilderness.

One of the most useful will likely be the Guardsman stainless steel multitool, which has needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, a bottle opener, a serrated edge saw blade, a Phillips head screwdriver, a flat head screwdriver, scissors. and a knife.

The kit also contains a convertible shovel/pick axe, gloves, a flashlight, three chemlights (glow sticks), a first aid kit, a water-resistant jacket, and the Extractor – a tow rope that can handle up to 17,600 lbs of force.

The one additional item that you may just want to carry in your glove box for emergency use is the Zeus Pro, a portable lithium-ion battery pack with jumper cables that can jump start vehicles from motorcycles and small cars right the way up to V8 pickup trucks and everything in between.

There is some additional space in the YETI GoBox 15, this allows you to pack some additional items like emergency food rations or whatever else you think might be needed.

The Uncharted Supply Co x Yeti Overlander Kit is now available directly from The Uncharted Supply Co for $291.85 USD, that’s down from the original price of $449 USD. It’s currently on backorder, but new shipments will start going out around the 1st of October.

