This is the Split-Torrent Tent from the team at Ellis Canvas Tents. It’s canvas tent made in Durango, Colorado using a modern take on classic designs, with premium materials used throughout.

Ellis Canvas Tents was founded by Dave Ellis, he’s been making canvas tents for over 30 years, and today he’s one of the foremost experts in the United States. His company now makes a number of canvas tents, including the well-known Shackleton Tent, and the Cowboy Bedroll which has quickly become a best-seller.

Above Video: This is the official instruction video from Ellis Canvas Tents, showing you how to quickly and easily get the tent set up.

Canvas tents have been in use, in some form or other, for thousands of years. Once it was learned that canvas and other materials could be waterproofed by waxing or oiling them, it quickly became the go-to material for making tents and other breathable structures.

American settlers and cowboys made extensive use of canvas, both in their wagons and tents, and many prefer the material today, even with the proliferation of modern synthetic fabrics producing ultra-lightweight tents.

As the concerns about microplastics continue to gain steam, with good reason, the humble waxed canvas tent has been seeing a resurgence in popularity – with many choosing them over synthetic tents that are known to shed plastic microfibers into the air and ground around them when in use.

The Ellis Split-Torrent Tent

The Split-Torrent Tent was developed to offer a fully-enclosed sleeping space and an outdoor living area under a single canopy. This covered outside area is ideal for use in bright sun as well as snow and rain, offering a covered porch to keep people cool, dry, or just sheltered.

The tent measures in at 8′ x 11′ and it comes in a lay-flat compression bag containing 16 stakes, the center pole, front and rear door poles, the pole bag, the stake bag, the front awning mat, and the awning tube bag. It also has a stove jack located in the outdoor awning for keeping warm when camping in winter.

When erected the tent interior has an enclosed sleeping area with a large door and window in the rear complete with mesh screens, as well as a full sized double-door with mesh screens leading to the front awning area.

If you’d like to read more about the Split-Torrent Tent or buy one for yourself you can visit their online store here. Each comes with a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects, they also offer a repair service should your tent become damaged.

Images courtesy of Ellis Canvas Tents