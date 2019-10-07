Go Left Tee – A Flat Tracker T-Shirt From Australia

This is the new Go Left Tee from the team at 100MPH, an Australian motorcycle apparel company that’s been in business since 2012 turning out clothing inspired by the golden age of motorcycling.
The front of this t-shirt is emblazoned with the age-old flat track adage “When Nothing Is Going Right. Go Left!”, good advice if you’re racing on an oval track. Each of these tees has a two color chest print and they’re made from 100% combed and ring-spun cotton with a fabric weight of 142 g/m².
The tees also feature shoulder-to-shoulder taping and they’re side-seamed. Sizing ranges from S to 3XL and you can choose between black (shown) and red colorways.
Modern flat track racing has been one of the most hotly contested forms of two wheeled motorsport in the United States for decades. It was the direct descendant of board track racing, a very early form of motorsport that took place on huge banked motordromes made from wooden planks, sometimes measuring up to a half mile in circumference.
100MPH offer this design as both a t-shirt and as a hoodie, you can hit the red button below to see the tee, and you can click here to see the hoodie.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This collection of Veldt helmets was customised at the direction of Chanel and Pharrell Williams as part of the American singer’s new Chanel collection. Veldt was likely an easy choice as the Isle of Man based company already offers comprehensive customization options on their helmets, allowing customers to send in art for their shells, they…
The We Went Fast Christmas tree ornament doubles up as a bottle opener to ensure that it’s the only piece of Christmas decoration that you can actually use for the other 11 months of the year. Each one is cut from 1/8″ stainless steel by legendary custom car and motorcycle builder Bryan Fuller using a…
The Nexx XG200 Offroad Desert Race Helmet is a classically-styled dual-sport motorcycle helmet made with modern materials, allowing it to pass the DOT (USA), ECE 22.05 (Europe), and NBR-7471:2001 (Brazil) helmet safety certification standards. The larger face port of dual-sport, motocross, and off-road motorcycle helmets makes them popular with urban riders too due to the…
Most modern helmets do a good job of absorbing linear impact energy but absorb very little rotational energy – studies are showing that this rotational force can be just as dangerous as linear impacts, sometimes more so. Fluid Inside™ technology consists of a series of fluid filled capsules on the inside of the helmet that…
Each of these fantastic Skateguitars are made by Ezequiel Galasso and pro-skateboarder Gianfranco de Gennaro Gilmour from two used skateboard decks. One deck is essentially cut in half to provide two bodies, and another is jigsaw cut to prove two necks (with heads). The pre-existing curves of the skateboard decks are clearly visible in the finished…
Evel’s Exploits is one of the most popular tees sold by the team over at We Went Fast, it’s officially licensed from the managers of the Evel Knievel estate, and it includes the dates and places of Evel Knievel’s highlight reel of famous jumps. The Caesar’s Palace jump very nearly killed Evel, he crashed hard…