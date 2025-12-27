This is a handmade 1:1 scale sculpture of the Ferrari F40 by celebrated artist Benedict Radcliffe. The F40 is one of the most famous and beloved supercars of all time, and it’s said to be the last Ferrari that was personally overseen by Enzo before his passing.

Radcliffe has made a name for himself in recent years with a series of 1:1 automotive sculptures like this, many of which are snapped up by collectors as an ultimate large-scale artwork to display alongside their cars.

Benedict Radcliffe

Benedict Radcliffe has become well-known in the global art community for his work, much of which is centered around sculptures like the one you see here. Radcliffe’s pieces are now embedded in private collections across Europe and the United States, and as far away as Japan.

After graduating from the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow, Scotland, Radcliffe’s first exhibition featured a full-size 1:1 scale 3D wireframe Subaru Impreza named “Modern Japanese Classic.”

This sculpture was bought by a collector, and it kickstarted a career that would see commissions come pouring in from major brands like Comme des Garcons, Puma, and Paul Smith.

Radcliffe has now built a range of different cars all using his distinctive wire-frame style, including a London Taxi, a Lamborghini Countach, a Lancia Stratos HF, Ferrari F40, the Porsche 934 you see here, and others.

He uses steel tube, and then bends, shapes, cuts, and welds each piece by hand. There are no plans or its to buy, he does each step himself and keeps at it until he’s happy with the final form.

The 1:1 Scale Ferrari F40 Sculpture Shown Here

This is a one-off, full-scale wireframe sculpture of the Ferrari F40, hand-built in 2018 and finished as a unique, one-of-one piece by Benedict Radcliffe. It was made entirely by hand in London and exists as a faithful outline of the car reduced to its most essential form.

The sculpture was constructed at 1:1 scale from mild steel tube, with every line measured, shaped, and welded individually. It’s finished in a three-stage industrial powdercoat comprising of primer, fluorescent yellow, and clear lacquer.

The sculpture was built with durability in mind, and as a result it can be displayed indoors or outdoors if the new owner wishes.

As a full-scale interpretation of one of the most recognisable supercars ever made, this sculpture is perhaps best suited to large garages, commercial spaces, or outdoor settings where its sheer size and form can be best appreciated.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Berkshire in the United Kingdom on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer