This is the Peak Design Travel Duffelpack, it’s a large 45 liter (expandable to 65 liter) duffel bag that can be carried as a backpack thanks to the padded shoulder straps, or carried by your side as a normal duffel.

The bag has an extra long zipper that allows it to be opened lengthwise, this allows full access to the contents without having to search around as with a traditional backpack – making it ideal for travel use.

History Speedrun: Peak Design

Peak Design started out in 2010 when engineer and photographer Peter Dering returned from a months-long trip around the world frustrated by how awkward it was to carry a camera. Back home in San Francisco, he designed a small aluminum clip that could lock a DSLR onto a backpack strap or belt.

That first idea became the Capture Camera Clip – and when Dering launched it on Kickstarter in 2011, it raised $364,698 from over 5,000 backers around the world – Dering didn’t know it at the time, but this marked the start of one of the most successful crowdfunding stories in the outdoor gear industry.

From the beginning Peak Design rejected outside investors – instead, each new Kickstarter campaign funded the next generation of products, turning customers into collaborators and product testers. By 2020 the company had run roughly ten major campaigns, collectively raising more than $32 million.

Today its lineup extends far beyond photography gear, covering travel bags, tripods, and carry accessories which are all designed around modularity and repairability rather than short product cycles and/or disposability.

The company became a certified B Corporation in 2019 and donates one percent of its revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. Dering has always been outspoken about supply chain transparency and long-term repairability as cornerstones of responsible design.

Internally, the company has more of an egalitarian structure built on shared ownership rather than a traditional hierarchy. Employees participate in a phantom stock program and profit-sharing plan, with Peak Design now 100% employee-owned. That independence allows it to focus on long-term decisions.

The Peak Design Travel Duffelpack

This bag also has two expansion zips which allow you to increase the internal volume from 45 liters to 65 liters, so you can fit more gear for longer journeys when needed. It has stowable shoulder, waist, and sternum straps deploy for easy carrying, and it’s designed to fit Peak Design Packing and Camera Cubes.

Each bag is made from weatherproof and abrasion-resistant fabric, with a waterproof reinforced floor, an extra-long zipper path for complete access to contents, and it has two stowable Cord Hook™ external straps secure bulky items like tripods or jackets.

It's now available in Black, Ocean, and Eclipse colorways.

Images courtesy of Peak Design + Huckberry