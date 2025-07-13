This is the skateboard that Tony Hawk used to complete the world’s first 900 – the completion of two and a half aerial spins on a half pipe with a successful landing. It’s now being offered for sale, and the valuation means it’s worth over twice its weight in gold.

Hawk completed the 900 trick for the first time at the 1999 X Games held in San Francisco, it was televised for the world to see, and today it’s remembered as one of the most important moments in modern skateboarding history.

Above Video: This is the clip from the 1999 X-Games where Tony Hawk manages to complete the first 900. It was a seminal moment in skateboarding history.

History Speedrun: Tony Hawk And The 900

Tony Hawk was born on May the 12th, 1968, in San Diego, California. He’s now widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in the history of skateboarding.

Known by his nickname, “The Birdman,” Hawk turned professional at just 14 years old and quickly established himself as a dominant force in vert skating throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His unconventional tricks and regular victories in competition helped bring mainstream attention to a sport that had long been viewed as countercultural, and even anti-social.

Hawk rose to prominence during a period when vert skating – this is a form of skating on large halfpipe ramps with vertical transitions – was gaining momentum both in the USA and around the world. He was particularly known for his technical ability, his fearlessness, and for his creativity. Over the course of his competitive career he won over 70 contests and developed numerous original tricks, tricks that pushed the boundaries of what was considered possible on a skateboard.

Perhaps the most defining moment in Hawk’s career came in 1999 at the X Games in San Francisco, where he became the first skateboarder to successfully land a 900. This trick, which involves two and a half aerial rotations (900 degrees), had been attempted by many prior but never completed with a successful landing.

Hawk landed the 900 after multiple tries, marking a watershed moment not just for his career, but for skateboarding history. The crowd erupted, and the feat was widely broadcast on television, bringing a tsunami of national attention to the world of skating, and inspiring many kids to get into skateboarding themselves.

Hawk played a major role in the commercialization and popularization of skateboarding. In 1999, the same year he landed the 900, he partnered with Activision to release Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, a video game series that would go on to become one of the best-selling action sports franchises of all time.

The series introduced skateboarding culture to a global audience and helped usher in a new generation of fans and skaters among kids who may have otherwise never had any familiarity with the sport.

After retiring from competition in 2003, he focused on business ventures and philanthropy – he founded the Tony Hawk Foundation (now The Skatepark Project) to help build skateparks in underprivileged areas, promoting access to the sport at a grassroots level.

These skateparks have proven invaluable in the communities where they have been built, giving a central location for kids to gather and skate – helping to change the trajectory of many lives for the better.

The Original Tony Hawk “900” Skateboard Shown Here

The skateboard you see here is the one used by Hawk back in 1999 at the X-Games to land that incredible 900. He’s kept it all this time and it’s now being offered for sale, battle scars and all, along with 100 other artifacts from his life.

This skateboard is a Birdhouse “Falcon 2” with Fury trucks and unbranded wheels. In terms of its collectibility, this deck has been compared to Babe Ruth’s “Called Shot” bat, Serena Williams’ 23rd Grand Slam racket, and Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” sneakers.

It’s now due to be auctioned by Julien’s on the 23rd of September with a price guide of $500,000 – $700,000 USD – it may very well become the single most expensive skateboard in the world.

