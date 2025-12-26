This is a Hoss Fly V8 Bar Stool, as the name suggests, it’s a bar stool powered by a V8 engine, in this case a Chevrolet 350 small block V8 crate engine.

The team at Hoss Fly like to point out, entirely truthfully, that their V8 bar stools have a higher power-to-weight ratio than a Formula 1 car. That’s a claim to fame that very few manufacturers of four-wheeled vehicles can make.

History Speedrun: The Hoss Fly V8 Bar Stool

No one knows who it was that invented the barstool, it’s an innovation who’s creator has long been lost to the annals of history.

What we do know with reasonable certainty is that the Hoss Fly is the most powerful kit-built barstool in the world – with a power-to-weight ratio higher than any Formula 1 car in history.

Hoss Fly was founded in 2007 in the small town of Friedens in Pennsylvania, the town has a population of just over 1,500 people, some of whom spend their days building kits to turn American V8s into self-propelled barstools.

The company offers three kits, the east expensive is the Hoss Fly Raw Kit at $8,900 USD. This is followed by the Small Block Deluxe Kit at $9,900 USD and the Big Block Deluxe Kit at $10,900 USD. The example you see pictured here is the big block version.

It’s not publicly known how many Hoss Fly barstool kits have been sold or how many have been completed, we only see them come up for sale infrequently and this is the first time we’ve seen one appear for sale with a big block engine fitted.

The Chevrolet 350 V8-Powered Bar Stool Shown Here

The unusual vehicle you see here is the Hoss Fly V8 Bar Stool, it has a listed top speed of 25 mph at 5,000 rpm, a reverse speed of 5 mph, and a towing capacity of 2,000 lbs.

Power is provided by a 5.7 liter Chevrolet small block V8 crate engine which is topped with an Edelbrock aluminum intake and a Holley 4-barrel carburetor. It has chrome valve covers, a Power Master XS starter, a Hydrostatic transmission drive system, and ceramic-coated Boom Tube headers which are short and completely unmuffled.

It’s fitted with a mahogany Grant GT steering wheel, it has alloy wheels front and rear with racing slick tires, chrome Hoss Fly exhaust shields, a single round cushioned seat, a rear-mounted, polished aluminum radiator with a Spal electric thermal fan, and a 5-gallon spun aluminum fuel cell.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in mid-January and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Mecum