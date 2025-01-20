This is a 1:1 scale Porsche 934 sculpture made by Benedict Radcliffe from 32 mm mild steel tube, it sits on a set of centre-lock BBS wheels fitted with Avon tires, and it can be rolled for easy transportation and final placement.

The Porsche 934 was one of the most important racing variants of the Porsche 911 ever made. It was based on the Porsche 911 Turbo (the 930) and prepared to FIA Group 4 rules. It was joined by the Porsche 935, which was prepared to FIA Group 5 rules.

Benedict Radcliffe has become well-known in the global art community for his work, much of which is centered around sculptures like the one you see here. Radcliffe’s pieces are now embedded in private collections across Europe and the United States, and as far away as Japan.

After graduating from the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow, Scotland, Radcliffe’s first exhibition featured a full-size 1:1 scale 3D wireframe Subaru Impreza named “Modern Japanese Classic.”

This sculpture was bought by a collector, and it kickstarted a career that would see commissions come pouring in from major brands like Comme des Garcons, Puma, and Paul Smith.

Radcliffe has now built a range of different cars all using his distinctive wire-frame style, including a London Taxi, a Lamborghini Countach, the Porsche 934 you see here, and others.

He uses steel tube and bends, shapes, cuts, and welds each piece by hand. There are no plans or its to buy, he does each step himself and keeps at it until he’s happy with the final form.

This Porsche 934 sculpture was first exhibited at Milan Design Week in 2022 at the Larusmiani store on famous Via Monte Napoleone. It was later exhibited in Beijing and Shanghai with Porsche China.

This sculpture is now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of London in the United Kingdom. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars