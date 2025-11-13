This is the Autodromo Monoposto Series II, it’s the popular successor to the original Monoposto. This series of watches were inspired by the dashboard gauges of 1950s Grand Prix cars, and they’re limited to 150 pieces per color.

Unlike many boutique watchmakers, Autodromo has always kept their prices well within the reasonable range – the Monoposto Series II retails for $895 USD – a good price for a watch powered by a 24 jewel automatic movement.

History Speedrun: The Autodromo Monoposto Series II

Autodromo was founded in 2011 by New York-based industrial designer Bradley Price to channel vintage analog motoring’s look and feel into contemporary wristwatches and other accessories.

The first collection established the style that Autodromo still follows today – the Veloce and Brescia watches were minimalist, gauge-inspired quartz pieces. the Vallelunga model arrived in both three-hand big-date and chronograph forms, rounding out a launch range that wore its Italian-motorsports styling cues proudly.

Mechanical pieces followed quickly – trhe limited-run Monoposto watch was Autodromo’s first automatic, using a Japanese self-winding movement and a dial that echoed pre-war single-seater rev counters.

The Stradale debuted in 2014 and shifted the aesthetic toward mid-century GT dashboards while keeping an automatic movement. With the Group B series, from 2015 onwards, the brand leaned into retro 1980s rally design with a lightweight, modular case and a thinner automatic caliber to keep the profile trim.

The Prototipo series soon became became a signature, with an electro-mechanical movement that offered quartz movements with a mechanical chronograph module for crisp actuation and snap-back resets. Limited Prototipo editions honored drivers, including racing legend Vic Elford.

Autodromo now has a limited number of watches in production, and all are sold as limited production runs – when they sell out they’re gone for good. It’s a business model that’s served them well, and it’s kept them right up near the pointy end of the automotive boutique watch world.

The Autodromo Monoposto Series II

The Autodromo Monoposto Series II is the follow on model from the wildly popular original Monoposto series of watches. They were named for the early single-seat Grand Prix cars which were called “monoposto” in Italian, meaning “single seat.”

The large dial of the watch is directly inspired by the dashboard gauges of these early Grand Prix cars, the tachometers in particular. The Monoposto Series II comes in two colorways, the Azzurro Dial and the Moss Green Dial, both of which are pictured above and below – just 150 of each color will be made before the design is retired.

The Monoposto Series II is powered by the highly-reliable Japanese Miyota 9039 automatic mechanical movement, with 24 jewels, a 42 hour reserve, and 28,800 bph.

The watch is now available to buy directly from Autodromo here with an MSRP of $895 USD. Each watch comes with free worldwide shipping, a two year warranty, and the company guarantees no additional charges upon delivery.

If you’d like to read more or order one for yourself you can visit the official Autodromo website here.

Images courtesy of Autodromo