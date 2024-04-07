This is a full-sized Lamborghini Countach “Koenig” sculpture by celebrated artist Benedict Radcliffe. It’s made from steel rods that have been shaped into the outline of the Lamborghini Countach Koenig – a specially modified version of the Italian supercar.

Benedict Radcliffe has become well-known in the global art community for his work, much of which is centered around sculptures like the one you see here. Radcliffe’s pieces are now embedded in private collections across Europe and the United States, and as far away as Japan.

After graduating from the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow, Scotland, Radcliffe’s first exhibition featured a full size 1:1 scale 3D wireframe Subaru Impreza named “Modern Japanese Classic.”

This sculpture was bought by a collector, and it kickstarted a career that would see commissions come pouring in from major brands like Comme des Garcons, Puma, and Paul Smith.

The Lamborghini Countach by Koenig debuted in 1983 with a new exhaust system that was said to free up 30 additional bhp, and a new wind-tunnel tested rear wing that was claimed to boost the top speed by 6 mph while also increasing effective downforce.

All Koenig-modified examples of the Countach received the Koenig body kit, they could also be ordered with wider spaced wheels and an uprated interior.

Later in the 1980s after the arrival of the 5000 QV Countach, Koenig began offering a turbocharged version that boosted power from 449 bhp up to 750 bhp – increasing the top speed to a claimed 214 mph.

As undoubtably one of the most extreme supercars of the 1980s, and one of Willy Koenig’s most memorable creations, the Lamborghini Countach by Koenig made a great subject for Benedict Radcliffe, and it translated well into his wire frame style.

This sculpture measures in at 42″ high × 167″ long × 86″ wide, or approximately 3′ 6″ high x 13′ 11″ long x 7′ 2″. It’s now due to be offered for sale by RM Sotheby’s in late May with a price guide of $80,000 – $100,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images: ©2024 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s