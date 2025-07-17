This is the comprehensive knife-making kit from the team at Man Crates. Inside the box, you’ll find everything you need to fashion your own 440c stainless-steel Shawnee Skinner fixed-blade knife.

Kits like this are a great way to get a feel for what it takes to make your own knife, many who finish this kit develop a taste for it and get more involved – some even begin shaping and forging their own blades from scratch.

If you go back far enough into antiquity, humans used to make all of their own knifes by hand. Typically by chipping flakes off of flint and other suitable stones to create a useable sharp edge. This is now known as the Stone Age of course, and it was famously followed by the Copper, Bronze, and Iron Ages.

Today we hardly give a second thought to most of the knives we use, whether we’re buttering a slice of toast, cutting through a ribeye, or simply opening a letter.

Man Crates was started in 2011 by Jon Beekman. The company specializes in curated gift packages – typically packaged in wooden crates or ammo cans – that target men as the primary recipient audience (as the company name suggests).

The company now offers a staggering amount of crates, all containing an array of things designed to appeal to men, be it knife making kits or pipe making kits, and including everything from a whisky barrel aging kit to a built-it-yourself barrel smoker.

Inside the Man Crates Knife Making Kit you’ll find a 440c stainless-steel Shawnee Skinner Blade, a hollow ground blade that has a thumb notch for comfortable handling. You’ll also find a maple burl wood handle scale set, pins and epoxy (for affixing the wooden handle pieces), a rasp and file set, a graded sandpaper set, a bench vise, wood finish, and a leather sheath for storing the knife when you’re done.

You can visit Man Crates here if you’d like to read more about their Knife Making Kit or buy your own. They sell for $103.99 USD and each kit comes with a printed guidebook to show you how to do it.

Images courtesy of Man Crates