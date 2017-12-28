The Extra Mile – Delicious Alternatives To Motorway Services Reading time: about 1 minute. Books

British

The Extra Mile – Delicious Alternatives To Motorway Services is a new book that’ll revolutionize your road trips in the UK.

It’s a guide to all the character-filled farm shops, independent cafes, cosy pubs, and quirky attractions 15 minutes or less off the main motorways – meaning you’ll never have to eat soggy KFC at one of those dire highway service stations ever again.

Both UK residents and visitors to the country will benefit greatly from having this guide tucked away in the glove box, and it’ll make otherwise tedious motorway trips into memorable voyages of discovery.

Buy Here UK

Buy Here International

Header Image: Nigel Case © 2017