The Motorcycle: The Definitive Collection Of The Haas Moto Museum is a new book from the team at the Haas Moto Museum. Located in Dallas, Texas, the museum boasts an expansive collection that narrates the motorcycle’s journey across more than a century.

This book traces the evolution from rudimentary prototypes – think bicycles with affixed gas tanks and simple engines – to today’s innovative designs that challenge the limits of modern engineering.

A staggering 230+ motorcycles have been acquired for the collection – including bikes from iconic films like “Akira” and “Easy Rider” have long symbolized liberty in popular culture. The Motorcycle commemorates these two-wheeled vehicles, presenting a carefully selected compilation from the Haas Moto Museum, complete with professional photography and detailed written information on each bike.

The book contains over 230 motorcycles across over 350 images, and it showcases the contributions of custom bike builders like Mitsuhiro Kiyonaga, Maxwell Hazan, Jay Donovan, Cristian Sosa, and Craig Rodsmith.

The Haas Moto Museum is spread out over 20,000 square feet and contains motorcycles from across 13 decades – with new bikes being added regularly. It is separated into a number of halls, these include the History Hall which includes motorcycles dating back to 1899.

Other halls include The Racetrack, which shows dozens of racing motorcycles spanning 60 years, the Sidecar Alcove which is a tribute to the many sidecar equipped motorcycles that have been produced over the decades, and finally the Custom Shop – a crowd favorite due to the wide array of different custom motorcycles on show.

The museum also contains a wide variety of sculptures and motorcycle themed artwork including custom and commissioned paintings, and the largest collection anywhere in the world by noted artist Makoto Endo, who uses chopsticks as his paintbrush.

