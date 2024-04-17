Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival is a New York Times bestseller written by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury. He’s the founder of the Pathfinder School, which USA TODAY named one of the Top 12 Survival Schools in the United States.

This book condenses decades of wilderness survival experience down into a single 256 page guide, replete with detailed illustrations and instructions designed for people who are doing these things for the first time.

Above Video: Bushcraft 101 was written by survival expert Dave Canterbury who also owns the Pathfinder School, one of the top survival schools in the USA. His YouTube channel is nearing in on 900,000 subscribers and includes a slew of useful and educational videos.

“Get ready for whatever nature could throw your way with this guide on bushcraft, the art of surviving in the woods with as little modern gear as possible. Detailed lessons include firemaking, manufacturing your own tools and gear, foraging, and trapping and processing game.” – Washington Trails Magazine

Official Description

Written by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury, Bushcraft 101 gets you ready for your next backcountry trip with advice on making the most of your time outdoors.

Based on the 5Cs of Survivability–cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages–this valuable guide offers only the most important survival skills to help you craft resources from your surroundings and truly experience the beauty and thrill of the wilderness. Inside, you’ll also discover detailed information on:

Choosing the right items for your kit.

Manufacturing needed tools and supplies.

Collecting and cooking food.

Protecting yourself from the elements.

With Canterbury’s guidance, you’ll not only prepare yourself for any climate and situation, you’ll also learn how to use the art of bushcraft to reconnect with nature in ways you’ve never imagined.

Bushcraft 101: The Book

In essence, Bushcraft 101 was developed as a collection of the key foundational wilderness survival knowledge and skills that anyone venturing out into the unknown should have a firm grasp of.

Many who’ve bought this book keep it with them on camping trips and other outdoor adventures as a reference manual should they need it, tucked away safely with their survival kit, firelighting gear, and paracord.

At the time of writing the paperback version of Bushcraft 101 is being sold on Amazon for just $11.54 USD, down from the original price of $16.99 USD, and it’s also available in Kindle and spiral bound versions.

Visit The Store