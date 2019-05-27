Evel’s Exploits – A Classic Evel Knievel T-Shirt From We Went Fast

Evel’s Exploits is one of the most popular tees sold by the team over at We Went Fast, it’s officially licensed from the managers of the Evel Knievel estate, and it includes the dates and places of Evel Knievel’s highlight reel of famous jumps.
The Caesar’s Palace jump very nearly killed Evel, he crashed hard on landing and suffered a crushed pelvis and femur, a fractured hip, wrist, he broke both ankles and he had a severe concussion. Amazingly once he healed up he got right back to it, he was still jumping motorcycles almost 10 years later.
This is the kind of tee that’s guaranteed to start conversations with like minded folks when you’re out, it’s printed on a Next Level Apparel brand 60% combed ring-spun cotton 40% poly with a water-based ink.
The inside tag is hidden when the shirt is on, it reads: “I did what I did, I do what I do because I’m Evel Knievel and I don’t question it.” – Evel Knievel
We Went Fast have a handy sizing chart on their website, sizing ranges from XS to 4XL, and it’s offered in heather grey with a red hem tag, dark grey font, and a crew neck.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
DeLorean: The Man, The Car, The People is a documentary by Carfection focussing on the history of one of the most fascinating, and shortest lived, car makers in history – The DeLorean Motor Company. The story of the DeLorean DMC-12 includes blockbuster Hollywood films, an FBI sting operation, private jets full of cocaine, the top…
Up until today I thought the term “beanie” was universal, only to discover that the Canadians called them toques or tuques and the Americans often refer to them as knit caps. That said, I think beanie is the best word for it so that’s what I’m sticking to. Town Moto is a small local motorcycle…
The Indian Shrimp Mille is a new custom build from the talented Italian team at Anvil Motociclette dedicated to one of the biggest superstars of the early years of American board track racing – Albert Burns. Albert “Shrimp” Burns – Hall of Fame Racing Legend Albert “Shrimp” Burns started his racing career at just 15…
The Biltwell Enamel Engine Mug is great for a number of reasons, but none more so than the fact that 100% of the proceeds from its sales go directly to the Semper Fi Fund – a charity that provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post 9/11 wounded, critically ill, and injured members of…
The 2018 Desert Race Oregon surprised us for several reasons. First, we knew we were taking a risk by stepping away from a more conventional desert sprint like we had hosted earlier in the year in Joshua Tree, California.
The team at Crave were the first in the world to develop regular-looking shirts that have a full Kevlar® lining and pockets for elbow, shoulder, and back armor. The shirts proved immediately popular, particularly in warmer climates, and they became a regular sight at vintage and custom motorcycle events. Crave is run by a friendly…